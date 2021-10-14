Union Organizing Is Down In Georgia, But Not Out

By Kevin Stawicki (October 14, 2021, 11:26 AM EDT) -- Like much of the American South, Georgia is hardly booming when it comes to organized labor, with under 5% of workers in the state belonging to a public or private sector union. But that's not stopping unions from doing all they can to support their members' or organizers' efforts to boost unionization in the Peach State, experts say. Over the past five years, Georgia has barely seen a 1% bump in union membership, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2016, 3.9%, or 165,000 workers, belonged to a union, compared with 194,000, or 4.6%, of the state's workers in 2020. In comparison, neighboring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS