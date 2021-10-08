Court Trims Class In American Airlines Military Leave Suit

By Rachel Stone (October 8, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday allowed a pilot to sue on behalf of a class of fellow American Airlines pilots over its policy of neither crediting short-term military leave in its profit-sharing plan nor paying for that leave, but limited the class to pilots. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III partially granted American Airlines pilot and U.S. Air Force Reserve officer James P. Scanlan's motion for class certification for three subclasses of current and former American Airlines pilots who had taken short-term military leave but weren't compensated, and didn't have their leave credited towards their profit-sharing plan. Judge Bartle's memorandum...

