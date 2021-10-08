Dems Want More Crypto Scrutiny To Fight Ransomware Swell

By Allison Grande (October 8, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A group of congressional Democrats is urging the Biden administration to do more to clamp down on the cryptocurrency payments that have fueled an explosion of ransomware attacks that have targeted critical infrastructure operators, private companies and governments across the U.S. Democratic Sens. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, along with Reps. Ted Lieu of California and Jim Langevin of Rhode Island, fired off a letter Friday calling on the U.S. Department of Justice and three other federal agencies to "pursue all options available" to protect American communities and infrastructure from the "growing threat" of ransomware...

