JPML Sends J&J Sunscreen Carcinogen Suits To Florida

By Bill Wichert (October 8, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday approved centralizing in Florida federal court lawsuits accusing Johnson & Johnson of selling sunscreen products tainted with the carcinogen benzene, sending the cases to a judge touted by the pharmaceutical giant over choices some consumers' attorneys pushed. In considering a motion by the so-called Jimenez plaintiffs to centralize the matters in New Jersey federal court, the JPML instead consolidated them before U.S. District Judge Anuraag Singhal of the Southern District of Florida, who is handling the first-filed action at issue and has not previously presided over an MDL. Panel members said in an...

