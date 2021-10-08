Ga. Judges Deny Law Firm's New Trial Bid In Malpractice Case

By Brett Barrouquere (October 8, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday denied a new trial to an Atlanta law firm found to have trespassed on the property of a former client, saying there were no errors in a trio of rulings that cut against Alexander Law Firm PC in the legal malpractice case. The three-judge panel said that the law firm failed to show that Dentons attorneys serving as current counsel for the Atlanta firm's former client had a conflict of interest, that the firm was too late seeking appellate review of a judge's denial of a partial summary judgment motion and that it couldn't...

