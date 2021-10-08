Apple Seeks Win Or Retrial After $300M 4G LTE Verdict

By Craig Clough (October 8, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Apple asked a Texas federal judge Friday to toss a $300 million judgment for infringing Optis Wireless Technology's patents and order a new trial on the amount of damages awarded by the jury, or to find no damages are owed, arguing erroneous jury instructions contributed to the inflated amount. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap previously tossed a $506 million jury award. Apple argued the jury in the second trial was erroneously instructed Apple infringed all five of the patents-in-suit at the first trial, when the first jury was only asked to determine if Apple infringed any of them. Apple argued in...

