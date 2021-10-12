Former Delta Unit Can't Dodge Ex-Worker's BIPA Claims

By Celeste Bott (October 12, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a former employee's proposed class action accusing an airport baggage handling company of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, saying the claims weren't preempted by federal aviation law or the state's workers' compensation statute. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly rejected former Delta Air Lines Inc. subsidiary DAL Global Services LLC's argument that a former baggage handler's suit under Illinois' biometric privacy law was preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act, which bars states from enacting or enforcing any law that "relates to" the services of an airline. Ex-employee Eric Nseumen claimed in...

