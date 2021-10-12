Latham Helped Vet Theranos Deal, Ex-Safeway CEO Says

By Dorothy Atkins (October 12, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Safeway's former CEO Steven Burd testified under cross-examination from Elizabeth Holmes' attorney on Tuesday that the grocery chain hired Latham & Watkins LLP to help conduct due diligence on Theranos before agreeing to their $55 million deal, and confirmed that the firm helped him prepare for testifying. Safeway's former CEO testified Tuesday that the grocery chain had hired law firm Latham & Watkins to help vet Safeway's $55 million deal with Theranos. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly LLP, a defense attorney for Holmes, pressed Burd on Latham's role in vetting Safeway and got the former top...

