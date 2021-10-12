Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Vaccine Orders Survive Scrutiny In 2 Court Rulings

By Rachel Scharf (October 12, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- New York City can require COVID-19 vaccinations for both public school educators and patrons and employees of indoor commercial establishments, a pair of federal judges said in refusing to block two city mandates.

In rulings issued Sunday and Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan in Brooklyn and Judge Valerie E. Caproni in Manhattan, respectively, each rejected requests for preliminary injunctions in separate legal challenges to the city's vaccination rules.

In the Brooklyn case, a group of gym and restaurant owners, workers and patrons had alleged that Mayor Bill de Blasio violated the U.S. Constitution by issuing an executive order requiring proof of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!