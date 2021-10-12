NYC Vaccine Orders Survive Scrutiny In 2 Court Rulings

By Rachel Scharf (October 12, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- New York City can require COVID-19 vaccinations for both public school educators and patrons and employees of indoor commercial establishments, a pair of federal judges said in refusing to block two city mandates. In rulings issued Sunday and Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan in Brooklyn and Judge Valerie E. Caproni in Manhattan, respectively, each rejected requests for preliminary injunctions in separate legal challenges to the city's vaccination rules. In the Brooklyn case, a group of gym and restaurant owners, workers and patrons had alleged that Mayor Bill de Blasio violated the U.S. Constitution by issuing an executive order requiring proof of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS