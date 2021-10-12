High Court Won't Review Ex-TWA Pilots' Seniority Suit

By Tim Ryan (October 12, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear a group of pilots' claims that their union negotiated discriminatory seniority provisions in a labor contract with American Airlines, leaving in place a Second Circuit decision against the pilots. The court denied the petition for a writ of certiorari from three American Airlines pilots who argued that a deal the Allied Pilots Association struck with the airline during bankruptcy proceedings was unlawfully discriminatory toward pilots who flew for Trans World Airlines before a merger with American. The pilots claimed that the union reached the agreement limiting the seniority rights of former TWA pilots...

