Altaba To Allot $400M To Verizon For Yahoo Settlement Appeal

By Leslie Pappas (October 12, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery judge has ruled that the liquidating former owner of Yahoo Inc. must set aside $400 million to cover the appeal of a national $117.5 million class action settlement stemming from the internet provider's data breaches. Altaba Inc. failed to prove that the $58.75 million it already paid toward the settlement would be enough to indemnify Verizon Communications Inc. if the appeal ultimately succeeds, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster wrote on Friday in a 67-page decision. The vice chancellor, who is overseeing the wind-down of Altaba's business, adopted Verizon's proposed $400 million figure to satisfy its indemnification claim related to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS