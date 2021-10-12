Oracle Investors Want Class Cert In Securities Fraud Suit

By Caleb Drickey (October 12, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A group of Oracle Corp. investors who accused the tech company of covering up coercive sales techniques used by its cloud computing business has asked a California federal court to grant class certification of their securities fraud claims. In a motion filed on Friday, the investors argued that a proposed class of shareholders and Oracle securities traders was sufficiently numerous and that claims were sufficiently uniform to justify a single class action. If granted, the investors' motion would create a class of "many thousands" of shareholders who traded over four billion shares of Oracle stock during the class period, which extends...

