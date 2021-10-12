Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oracle Investors Want Class Cert In Securities Fraud Suit

By Caleb Drickey (October 12, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A group of Oracle Corp. investors who accused the tech company of covering up coercive sales techniques used by its cloud computing business has asked a California federal court to grant class certification of their securities fraud claims.

In a motion filed on Friday, the investors argued that a proposed class of shareholders and Oracle securities traders was sufficiently numerous and that claims were sufficiently uniform to justify a single class action.

If granted, the investors' motion would create a class of "many thousands" of shareholders who traded over four billion shares of Oracle stock during the class period, which extends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!