Bidder For Miami Marina Project Sues Over Stalled Award

By Carolina Bolado (October 12, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A marina operator that twice won a bidding process for a contract to run a Miami marina is suing the city for allegedly delaying awarding the contract and now trying to subvert the competitive bidding process with a ballot initiative that would allow voters to award the contract to a competitor. In a suit filed on Friday, Virginia Key LLC said the city of Miami's commission has repeatedly thwarted the procurement process for a contract to operate a marina on Virginia Key and has now put a proposed charter amendment on the November ballot that, if approved, would allow the city...

