FCC Told It Must Obey Court, Hurry Along Radio Station Sale

By Nadia Dreid (October 12, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is dragging its feet on approving the court-ordered sale of a pair of radio stations and is "frustrating the ability" of a California federal judge to do his job, the agency was told by the company set to buy those stations. VCY America is set to pick up KREV and KRCK, two FM radio stations that once belonged to Edward R. Stolz II, who was jailed for contempt of court after he refused to turn over control of his airwaves following his failure to pay a $1.2 million copyright verdict. But it's been more than nine months...

