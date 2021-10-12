Ex-Coach Gets 1st 'Varsity Blues' Deferred Prosecution Deal

By Brian Dowling (October 12, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A former Wake Forest University volleyball coach will avoid trial over his role in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case after striking a rare deferred prosecution deal Tuesday that experts said may be intended as a government olive branch to other defendants still fighting charges. In the first deferred prosecution agreement of the sprawling college admissions case, Wake Forest's former head women's volleyball coach William Ferguson said he will pay a $50,000 fine, be truthful with government investigators, and not publicly contradict a list of facts about his involvement in the conspiracy. The government, after two years of Ferguson's compliance with...

