Avenatti Seeks Retrial Delay, Citing Need To Review Evidence

By Craig Clough (October 12, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Embattled high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti asked a California federal court on Tuesday to delay his wire fraud retrial, saying he needs time to review mountains of digital forensic evidence the government turned over in recent weeks while questioning how prosecutors can insist certain evidence isn't relevant when it was never examined to begin with. Since U.S. District Judge James Selna declared a mistrial in August and ruled the government did not disclose potential exculpatory bookkeeping software files seized from the servers of Avenatti's former firm Eagan Avenatti, prosecutors have turned over millions of files, but a sticking point continues to be...

