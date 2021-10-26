Fixer Pleads Guilty To Helping Smuggle Cuban Ballplayers

By Carolina Bolado (October 26, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A fixer in Haiti who helped a sports trainer and baseball agent smuggle Cuban ballplayers into the U.S. pled guilty Tuesday in Florida federal court to his role in an operation that brought more than a dozen players into the U.S. illegally. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, Amin Latouff pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. for supplying fraudulent immigration documents and helping Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu and former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Dalier Hinojosa and their girlfriends get to the U.S. Latouff, who is from the Dominican...

