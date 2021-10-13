Civil Suit Over Arbery Death Paused Due To Criminal Cases

By Jack Karp (October 13, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has put on hold a civil suit over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man shot by three white men while jogging in a Georgia suburb, to let criminal proceedings involving several defendants in the case play out. U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro ordered the civil case stayed Tuesday after several defendants claimed that continuing the suit while criminal cases are still pending against some of them would hamper their ability to defend themselves. "Given the complications that would arise from navigating discovery while also being cognizant of defendants' Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination,...

