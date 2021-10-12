SEC Official Warns Vast Swaths Of Economy Are 'Going Dark'

By Tom Zanki (October 12, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Allison Herren Lee said Tuesday that regulators should revise how "shareholders of record" — a key metric that determines when companies must file regular SEC disclosures — are defined to prevent the public from being left in the dark. Lee said the time is ripe to reconsider how companies count shareholders under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act, noting that as large companies stay private longer and thus aren't subject to reporting requirements that apply to public issuers, more investors and citizens remain out of the loop regarding the operations of businesses that have vast...

