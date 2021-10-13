Godiva Inks $20M Deal To Settle 'Belgium 1926' Label Suit

By Melissa Angell (October 13, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed class containing millions of Godiva Chocolatier Inc. customers asked a New York federal judge to preliminarily approve a $20 million settlement that would resolve claims that Godiva's "Belgium 1926" U.S. packaging misled consumers into thinking that the chocolate was exclusively manufactured in Belgium. In a Tuesday motion for preliminary approval, class counsel outlined that those who submit claim forms are eligible to receive $1.25 per product. Those who have proof of purchase can receive up to $25 while those without any proof can receive up to $15. The proposed class is estimated to include 18 million consumers, according to...

