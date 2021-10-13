Toyota Says Most Suits Now Settled In Acceleration MDL

By Jonathan Capriel (October 13, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Toyota has struck deals in 549 lawsuits over deaths and injuries stemming from an alleged unintended-acceleration defect in some of its vehicles, translating into settlements for 98% of the suits in multidistrict litigation, attorneys for plaintiffs and the automaker told a California federal court Tuesday. The plaintiffs and defendants, Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc., told U.S. District Judge James V. Selna there remain just four cases in the MDL centralized more than 11 years ago by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. "The [intensive settlement process] is continuing to make good progress as the parties attempt to resolve the...

