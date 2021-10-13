Goldman, Morgan Stanley Acted On Insider Info, Suit Says

By Hannah Albarazi (October 13, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses tied to the risky trading of the now-defunct family office Archegos Capital Management by unloading shares on "unwitting investors" based on inside information, according to a securities class action filed Tuesday in New York federal court. Investor Chew King Tan claims that the investment giants used insider information — that the Chinese investment firm Archegos Capital Management "failed (or was likely to fail) to meet a margin call, requiring it to fully liquidate its position" in the Chinese e-commerce company Vipshop Holdings Ltd. — to quickly unload large blocks of Vipshop shares...

