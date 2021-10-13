Real Estate Rumors: Trez Capital, ICapital Network, AEW

By Andrew McIntyre (October 13, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Trez Capital has loaned $78.2 million to developer Neology Life for a Miami apartment complex project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The loan is for The Julia Apartments, where Neology Life is planning to build 323 units, and with the loan the company has now broken ground on the project, according to the report. Fintech company iCapital Network is leasing another 35,186 square feet of space in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The firm is expanding its footprint at 60 E. 42nd St., an Empire State Realty Trust building, and with the new lease now has 64,537 square...

