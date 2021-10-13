Ex-Walgreens Exec Told Holmes 'Haters Are Everywhere'

By Dorothy Atkins (October 13, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Former Walgreen Co. Chief Financial Officer Wade Miquelon testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Wednesday that he encouraged Walgreens' CEO to enter a $140 million deal with the blood-testing startup and tried to comfort Holmes as Theranos faced public scrutiny, writing her in 2015 that "haters are everywhere." Miquelon, who is now CEO of Jo-Ann Stores, was the latest witness to testify in Holmes' jury trial, which began on Sept. 8, over the government's 2018 charges that she and former romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work. As part of...

