US Hits H-2B Visa Limit For First Half Of FY 2022

By Alyssa Aquino (October 13, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Employers can no longer recruit foreign workers under the H-2B visa program for the first half of fiscal year 2022 after the federal government announced that it reached its statutory visa cap on Sept. 30. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Tuesday that it had already received enough applications to exhaust the 33,000 visas available under the nonagricultural guest worker program, which allows domestic businesses to temporarily hire foreign workers in seasonal industries, such as landscaping, construction and hospitality. "USCIS will reject new cap-subject H-2B petitions received after Sept. 30 that request an employment start date before April 1, 2022," the...

