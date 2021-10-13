Texas Court Axes Jury's $1.3M Award In Highway Project Row

By Michelle Casady (October 13, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court Wednesday wiped out a nearly $1.3 million jury award for a subcontractor on a highway project, finding a lack of evidence it had an oral agreement to be paid more than its written contract. A three-judge panel of the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio agreed with H.L. Zumwalt Construction that all the work subcontractor Road Repair LLC did on the project was within the scope of their written agreement. Zumwalt hired Road Repair to do what's called preparation of right-of-way work, or "prep row" work, on a 1.6-mile section on the side of the Loop...

