Jury, Attys Must Be Vaccinated In NY Housing Czar's Trial

By Max Jaeger (October 13, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Lawyers, the defendant and the jury must all be vaccinated for a former Rochester Housing Authority chairman's fraud trial, a western New York federal judge has ruled over the objection of prosecutors. In a pair of orders Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford agreed with defendant George Moses that "a fully vaccinated jury is plainly better than an unvaccinated jury" and said the panelists and anyone who enters the well — "other than a witness called to testify" — must be fully inoculated against COVID-19. The judge rejected the government's assertion that selecting for an immunized jury would create an...

