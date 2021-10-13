Chubb Urges NY Judge To Keep $165M Ghana U. Award Suit

By Craig Clough (October 13, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Chubb Ltd. has urged a New York federal judge to keep its $165 million award confirmation suit against the University of Ghana for allegedly failing to construct and maintain rent-generating buildings on its campus, saying the university already consented to the court having subject-matter jurisdiction in an arbitration agreement. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald Tuesday, Chubb said it was responding to the university's letter requesting a pre-motion conference on its anticipated motion to dismiss or stay Chubb's petition. The university's Oct. 6 letter previewed some of its arguments, including that the court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS