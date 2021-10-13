Task Force Suggests Sweeping Changes To Fla. Condo Law

By Carolina Bolado (October 13, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida Bar task force assembled to review the state's condominium law following the deadly Champlain Towers collapse has proposed sweeping changes that include making it harder for condominium associations to waive reserves, making financing more accessible to associations and increasing liability against developers and municipalities that conduct inspections. In a report delivered Tuesday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several key lawmakers and regulators, the task force proposed the largest revamp of Florida's Condominium Act in at least 30 years, after the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse in June that killed 98 people, the worst residential building collapse in U.S. history....

