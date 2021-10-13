Feds Eye Silicon Valley Deterrence With Netflix Bribe Sentence

By Rachel Scharf (October 13, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal judge Tuesday that a convicted former Netflix executive should spend seven years in prison for taking kickbacks from vendors, saying the sentence will send a message to other wayward Silicon Valley executives. Michael Kail is set for sentencing on Oct. 19 after his conviction on dozens of fraud and money laundering counts. In April, a 12-member jury found that Kail accepted stock options, cash payments and gifts from third-party vendors in exchange for lucrative Netflix contracts while he was vice president of information technology at the streaming giant from 2012 to 2014. In a sentencing memorandum,...

