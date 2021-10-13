Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Eye Silicon Valley Deterrence With Netflix Bribe Sentence

By Rachel Scharf (October 13, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal judge Tuesday that a convicted former Netflix executive should spend seven years in prison for taking kickbacks from vendors, saying the sentence will send a message to other wayward Silicon Valley executives.

Michael Kail is set for sentencing on Oct. 19 after his conviction on dozens of fraud and money laundering counts. In April, a 12-member jury found that Kail accepted stock options, cash payments and gifts from third-party vendors in exchange for lucrative Netflix contracts while he was vice president of information technology at the streaming giant from 2012 to 2014.

In a sentencing memorandum,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!