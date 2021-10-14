Rosen Law To Lead Didi Investor Suit Over China Crackdown

By Katryna Perera (October 14, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA beat out nine other firms in a bid to represent a putative class of investors in the Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. who sued the company after a crackdown by its home nation's government over alleged data security violations that led its stock to slip below its initial public offering price. An order issued Tuesday by a New York federal judge named the Rosen Law Firm as the lead counsel and investor Junhong Cao as lead plaintiff. Other firms that had bid for the lead counsel appointment included Pomerantz LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP...

