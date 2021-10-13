Jury Hears Ex-Giuliani Ally Ran Straw Donor 'Charade'

By Stewart Bishop (October 13, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal prosecutor on Wednesday told jurors of how former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas illegally funneled a Russian tycoon's money into U.S. political campaigns, in hopes of greasing the wheels of power to obtain licenses for cannabis businesses. Trial began Wednesday in the case of former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is accused of illegally transferring a Russian businessman's money into U.S. political campaigns. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The long-awaited trial of Parnas and California entrepreneur Andrey Kukushkin began before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken over allegations that the pair conspired to illegally transfer $1 million from Russian businessman Andrey...

