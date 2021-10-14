1st Circ. Tosses Dispute Over Nonprofit's Housing Credit Deal

By Theresa Schliep (October 14, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A suit from an investment group contesting an affordable housing not-for-profit's efforts to purchase a housing tax credit project was properly dismissed by a Massachusetts federal court, the First Circuit said, ruling the lower court lacked jurisdiction. The John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, which houses the First Circuit. The court refused to revive a suit that contended a right-of-first-refusal agreement for the purchase of a housing project didn't comply with Internal Revenue Code Section 42. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) A Massachusetts federal court correctly tossed the legal challenge from AMTAX Holdings 227 LLC, which is controlled by Alden Torch Financial LLC, to the not-for-profit's ability...

