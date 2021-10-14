Kevin Spacey's PR Emails To Be Admitted In Sex Abuse Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 14, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that some emails between Kevin Spacey's public relations team and his attorneys on the day accusations of sexual assault of a 14-year-old were first published can be brought as evidence in the alleged victim's lawsuit, but not London police documents related to another alleged assault. After privately reviewing the 45 emails, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Wednesday said the communications are largely not protected by attorney-client privilege. The exchanges occurred on Oct. 29 and 30, 2017, the day Buzzfeed published an interview in which Anthony Rapp, now 49, said Spacey assaulted him during a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS