Texas Judge Wants Unions' Input On United Vaccine Mandate

By Katie Buehler (October 14, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge lamented Thursday the lack of union involvement in a dispute between United Airlines and a proposed class of employees challenging the airline's accommodations for workers exempted from its vaccine mandate for religious or medical reasons. Noting union input would help him rule in the case, U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman repeatedly expressed his confusion over the pilot and flight attendant unions' silence in a lawsuit relating to such a highly regulated field and that could have nationwide implications. He said in his years of experience in employment law, this is the first case where the unions didn't...

