$112M Toll Road Award Suit Must Go On, Odebrecht Unit Says

By Clark Mindock (October 14, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- An infrastructure company owned by the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht says that a year of administrative delays pushed by the government of Lima, Peru, has denied it access to an arbitration award that has ballooned to over $112 million and that enough is enough. The company, Rutas de Lima SAC, told a D.C. federal court Wednesday that the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima is needlessly putting off proceedings in the highway construction dispute case by leveraging international serving protocols that can take months or years to complete. Rutas said that those protocols aren't necessary because it already appeared before the court voluntarily earlier...

