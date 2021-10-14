Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holmes Prayed As WSJ Reporter Raised Doubts, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 14, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge Thursday rejected ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' efforts to exclude ex-Wall Street Journal reporter and "Bad Blood" author John Carreyrou from watching her criminal fraud trial, while the jury viewed text messages showing she was "praying literally nonstop" as Carreyrou's investigation raised doubts about Theranos' technology.

During a hearing outside the presence of the jury, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins granted Carreyrou's motion to be excluded from a pretrial order that bars fact witnesses from watching the trial. The judge said "pragmatically" it's fair to treat Carreyrou as an expert who can watch the trial, because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!