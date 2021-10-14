Holmes Prayed As WSJ Reporter Raised Doubts, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 14, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge Thursday rejected ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' efforts to exclude ex-Wall Street Journal reporter and "Bad Blood" author John Carreyrou from watching her criminal fraud trial, while the jury viewed text messages showing she was "praying literally nonstop" as Carreyrou's investigation raised doubts about Theranos' technology. During a hearing outside the presence of the jury, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins granted Carreyrou's motion to be excluded from a pretrial order that bars fact witnesses from watching the trial. The judge said "pragmatically" it's fair to treat Carreyrou as an expert who can watch the trial, because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS