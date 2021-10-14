Otis Elevator Must Face Suit In NY Over Woman's Injury

By Mike Curley (October 14, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has revived claims that Otis Elevator Co. is responsible for a faulty elevator that allegedly injured a woman when it suddenly accelerated and then abruptly stopped, finding that the woman's expert report creates a triable issue of fact. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the four-judge panel reversed a summary judgment order that had freed Otis from claims by Boguslawa Syrnik, while affirming the dismissal of claims against the Board of Managers of Leighton House Condominium and Halstead Management LLC, which were also named as defendants in the suit. Syrnik had sued the three over the accident,...

