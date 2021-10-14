IP Forecast: Amazon To Fight 'Jewish Stereotype' Claims

By Andrew Karpan (October 14, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright next week will hear an Israeli kitchen technology startup's allegations that lawyers for Amazon played on Jewish stereotypes to bias a Texas jury into finding that the retail giant didn't infringe patents on voice-ordering technology. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. Freshub Inc. will argue in a Tuesday motion hearing that it is owed a new trial after a jury in June cleared Amazon.com of allegations that its Alexa virtual assistant infringes three voice technology patents. The Israeli company has argued that...

