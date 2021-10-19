Amazon Defeats 'Jewish Stereotype' Claims In New Trial Bid

By Michelle Casady (October 19, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An Israeli technology startup that accused Amazon of playing on Jewish stereotypes to bias a jury and defeat patent infringement claims won't be getting a new trial, a Texas federal judge said at a hearing Tuesday, adding he was "extremely offended" by the allegations he found baseless. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright rejected Israeli company Freshub's claims that Amazon's attorneys "instilled an 'us versus them' mentality in the jury." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Alan Albright told Freshub Inc.'s counsel, Paul J. Andre of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, that he needed to point to something in the record...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS