ND Tribe Members Suing Over Oil Spill May Seek Only $1

By Hannah Albarazi (October 15, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge axed the majority of a Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation family's lawsuit accusing companies of spilling oil on their land and attempting to remediate it without permission, ruling that because the landowners flouted discovery procedures, they could seek only one dollar in damages. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Charles S. Miller Jr. said in a memorandum on Wednesday that landowners Edward "Sully" Danks Sr. and Georgianna Danks — Native Americans residing on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation — are prohibited from recovering actual or punitive damages in their case against White Butte Oil Operations LLC and its...

