Maxwell Says NYC Jail's 'Incompetence' Hurting Trial Prep

By Max Jaeger (October 15, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell said "incompetence" at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center is delaying delivery of the mail she needs to prepare for her upcoming sex-trafficking trial, asking a New York federal judge on Thursday to order the jail to speed things up. Inmate Maxwell, the accused procuress for Jeffrey Epstein whose bombshell trial kicks off Nov. 29, said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Thursday that the prison received a hard drive containing the government's witness materials and proffered exhibits on Tuesday, but failed to hand over the records until "late morning" Thursday. Maxwell is asking Judge Nathan to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS