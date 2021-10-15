Pardoned Ex-Observer Editor In Plea Talks For NY Charges

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 15, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT) -- A former New York Observer editor-in-chief charged by the Manhattan district attorney with cybercrimes after President Donald Trump pardoned him for similar federal charges told a state judge Friday that he is looking to strike a deal. Prosecutors told New York State Judge Charlotte Davidson that Kenneth Kurson is in plea discussions with the district attorney's office and asked to extend the speedy trial deadlines in order to work out a deal on the two felony counts, computer trespass and eavesdropping, for allegedly spying on his wife's computer in the midst of their divorce. Kurson attorney Marc Mukasey confirmed the plea...

