Credit Union CEO Wants Bail Amid Corrupt-Payout Appeal

By Ivan Moreno (October 15, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Former Melrose Credit Union CEO Alan Kaufman, set to begin a nearly four-year prison term next month, has told a New York federal judge that he should remain free on bail while he appeals his conviction for allegedly accepting unlawful gratuities from CBS Radio and a former taxi mogul. Kaufman, who must report for his 46-month sentence Nov. 30, said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that he plans to raise several issues with the Second Circuit that, if successful, could lead to a new trial, a reversal of his convictions or reduced prison time. Judge Kaplan...

