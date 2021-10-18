Amplify's Class Action Woes Grow Following Pipeline Spill

By Keith Goldberg (October 18, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Golden State businesses has sued Amplify Energy Corp., the owner of a ruptured Pacific Ocean oil pipeline, increasing the legal fallout from the spill that befouled the Southern California coast. The suit, lodged in California federal court on Thursday, accuses Amplify and its affiliates of failing to detect the rupture in its San Pedro Bay pipeline and failing to promptly notify the U.S. Coast Guard and respond to the leak, which spilled over 140,000 gallons of crude oil near Huntington Beach earlier this month. The suit, with a Seal Beach, California, fishing bait and tackle shop as...

