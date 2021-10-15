US Argues Detained Immigrants Don't Require Bond Hearings

By Carolina Bolado (October 15, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Third and Ninth circuits botched decisions saying the law requires bond hearings for immigrants who have been detained for more than six months with final deportation orders. In its opening brief Thursday, the federal government said the text of Section 1231(a)(6) of the Immigration and Nationality Act "provides no foothold for the requirements that the Ninth and Third circuits imposed" and urged the high court to reverse the decisions. "[The statute] nowhere refers to six-month cutoffs, bond hearings or immigration judges," the federal government said. "And imposing those requirements violates...

