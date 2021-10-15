Google Users Push For Class Cert. In Chrome Privacy Suit

By Allison Grande (October 15, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Chrome browser users who are accusing Google of collecting personal data from them without permission are pressing U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh to allow them to proceed as a certified class, arguing that the tech giant made nearly identical privacy promises to all proposed class members. In a partially redacted 37-page motion filed Thursday, a group of six named plaintiffs contended that the proposed class is "easily certifiable," since the unlawful data collection claims they're advancing stem from a uniform contract that Chrome users must agree to before using the browser. "Contract claims are typically well-suited for class treatment," the users...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS