Jones Day Derides Paralegal's 'Excuses' On Serving Bias Suit

By Brian Dowling (October 15, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A fired Jones Day paralegal's "feeble justifications" shouldn't win her a second chance to serve the international law firm with her discrimination and harassment suit, the firm told a Boston federal judge Friday. A Jones Day partner threatened a paralegal at the firm's Boston office with a wooden toy gun he kept in his desk, according to a lawsuit filed by the former employee. The firm said a list of "excuses" offered by Judy Thomas, a former paralegal in its tax and real estate group, doesn't absolve her of allegedly breaking the rules by neither serving the firm nor requesting an extension of time...

