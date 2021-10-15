Hockey Fan Hit By Puck At MSG Can't Sue NHL, Rangers

By Max Jaeger (October 15, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers and the NHL ducked a suit Thursday from a fan struck by an errant puck when a New York state appeals court affirmed that the venue had gone far enough to protect the fan. "We reject plaintiff's attempt to turn defendants into insurers of the safety of spectators seated behind the plexiglass," said a terse, two-page opinion by the state Supreme Court's Appellate Division, First Department. Robert Cantor sued the league, the Rangers, MSG and several related companies in 2016 after a puck cleared the rink plexiglass and hit him in the hand while...

