Theranos' Test Demo Hid Failures From Investors, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 15, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos senior project manager testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Friday that he gave potential investors tours of the startup's headquarters and helped set up demonstrations using Theranos' blood-testing devices, which were, on at least one occasion, programmed to shield protocol failures. During Daniel Edlin's examination, prosecutors focused on an August 2013 email chain, which included then-Theranos vice president Daniel Young and Edlin's colleagues, but not Holmes. Edlin wrote in the email that they needed to set up Theranos' purported blood-testing devices, which were small black boxes with touch screens and cartridges inside and were called...

