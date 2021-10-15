Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Theranos' Test Demo Hid Failures From Investors, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 15, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos senior project manager testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Friday that he gave potential investors tours of the startup's headquarters and helped set up demonstrations using Theranos' blood-testing devices, which were, on at least one occasion, programmed to shield protocol failures.

During Daniel Edlin's examination, prosecutors focused on an August 2013 email chain, which included then-Theranos vice president Daniel Young and Edlin's colleagues, but not Holmes.

Edlin wrote in the email that they needed to set up Theranos' purported blood-testing devices, which were small black boxes with touch screens and cartridges inside and were called...

